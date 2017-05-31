Nottingham Trent University #NTUdegreeshow

June 3 – 10

When 1,200 artists and designers put on a show, amazing things happen

The Nottingham Trent University (NTU) annual Art and Design Degree Show is one of the largest, and most diverse, exhibitions of work by graduating artists and designers in the UK.

The 2017 week-long event, from 3 – 10 June, is completely free to the public. It takes place in Nottingham on the NTU City Campus.

The show unites the creative force of just over 1,200 final-year students in a wide range of subjects spanning visual arts, photography and graphic design; fashion, knitwear and textile design; fashion management, marketing and communication; theatre, media, film and costume design; as well as architecture, interiors, product and furniture design.

Image: work by Saffron Bramley-Astle, BA (Hons) Costume Design and Making. Photo by Sydnie Reynolds, model Jack Wardlaw.
#NTUDEGREESHOW: GET INVOLVED!

Visit the online social media hub or use the hashtag #NTUDegreeShow.

The launch event of the #NTUDEGREESHOW for creative professionals and industry representatives takes place in Nottingham on Friday 2 June.

Selected graduates will also be showing in London at Graduate Fashion Week, New Designers Parts 1 and 2, D&AD and Free Range.

All further 2017 NTU Degree Show information, event bookings and tickets here

