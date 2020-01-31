Offset announces speakers for 2020

The conference returns to Dublin in April, with art director Leslie David, puppet maker Andy Gent, music video director Oscar Hudson and Pentagram partner Sascha Lobe among this year’s speakers

Offset 2020 takes place from April 3 to 5 at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. As with previous years, the line-up features a mix of local and international creatives, who will be talking about their work, process and inspiration.

The 2020 line-up spans film, design, advertising, photography, theatre and illustration, and includes talks from Leslie David, whose Paris studio has worked on album covers for Metronomy as well as visuals for the likes of Chanel and Glossier; puppet maker Andy Gent, who worked on Wes Anderson’s stop-motion blockbusters Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr Fox; Oscar Hudson, who has created trippy and mesmerising videos for Bonobo, Radiohead and Young Thug, and Sascha Lobe, who joined Pentagram’s London office in 2018 after founding German design studio L2M3.

There will also be talks from creative studio Wade & Leta; illustrator Laura Callaghan; theatre and events collective THISISPOPBABY; photojournalist Sean Murphy, who collaborated with PJ Harvey on Let England Shake and The Six Hope Demolition Project, and Lisa Bolan, a creative director who has worked on titles and motion graphics for cult films and TV shows, including The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Captain Marvel.

More speakers and workshops will be announced over the next few weeks. Tickets cost €125 for students, €170 for recent graduates and €235 for professionals, or €195 for groups of five or more.

iloveoffset.com