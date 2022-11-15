Okocha Obasi’s mission to challenge the status quo

The graphic designer and art director discusses why he thinks university is a scam, feeling othered, and finding joy in his current design role at creative agency Futurimpose

By

“If there’s not a space for you, then you have to create it. I think that’s something that has always been quite deep inside of me,” says Okocha Obasi. The 23-year-old has stayed true to these words throughout his journey into the creative industries, which so far has taken him from running his own zine and club night during uni, to being selected for Somerset House’s Young Producers programme, to his current role as a designer at Futurimpose.

Growing up in London, Obasi was fascinated by the creative scene from a young age, and was constantly experimenting with different styles and mediums in his own practice. “On one side of my family, I come from a design and illustration background. I used to be part of a collective when I was 16, so I’ve always had my toes in design and fashion.”

Top: Above and below: Gucci Love Parade campaign by Simmonds Ltd;
Above: Poster for Cktrl music video Mazes, directed by Yasser Abubeker

After doing a short course at Central Saint Martins, Obasi took a leap of faith and ended up studying graphic design at Leeds Arts University. He was the only Black student out of over 70 people on his course and says he often felt “othered” by his personal experience and the overall lack of representation throughout his three years at university.

I think university is a big fucking scam. I don’t really believe that uni sells you the whole package, and then you’re some polished designer by the end of it

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID