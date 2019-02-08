Old Spice launches never-ending deodorant ad

Old Spice’s latest campaign is an endless stream of ads within ads – and features a cameo from brand ambassador Terry Crews

Old Spice has brought us an embarrassment of weird and wonderful campaigns over the years – from Momsong to The Man Your Man Could Smell Like and Responses, which saw the brand create YouTube videos in response to tweets. But its latest ad, promoting its Durascent deodorant, is the first without an end.

Inspired by the somewhat dubious promise that Durascent will make you “Smell Good Forever”, Wieden + Kennedy São Paulo worked with director Fernando Nogari to create a series of films that play out on an infinite loop at ocomercialinfinito.com.br. A two-minute version was created for TV, along with teasers for social media.