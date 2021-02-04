Oliver Jeffers on changing plans

The artist and children’s book author shares how Covid derailed his travel and career plans and how he’s adapted his life and creative practice as a result

By

For the last decade, Oliver Jeffers has been dreaming about taking a year off. So it’s the worst luck that his long-discussed 12-month sabbatical started just in time to coincide with a global pandemic. According to Jeffers, he and his partner had decided to “put the elbows out and prepare” for a long-awaited break in 2019-20, squeezing it in before their two children started primary school.

Without making any set plans, the pair decided to put their life in New York on pause and go travelling. Jeffers kept his studio in Brooklyn going, but packed up his apartment ready for a year-long hiatus – albeit punctuated with a few projects that were still ticking over. In mid 2019, he and his family took an ocean liner to Southampton, and then spent several weeks journeying around Europe.

Towards the end of the year – and during a trip to Japan – it became clear that something was going wrong. “It was a case of just 48 hours,” Jeffers told CR. “Because we were quite close to China … there were cases springing up overnight. It was a max exodus of tourists from Japan and we were lucky to get a flight. At that point we decided to go back to the west coast of the USA – a couple of months and this would blow over.”

Jeffers had already intended to visit Dubai and Vancouver in 2020, for a book festival and a TED talk, however once they arrived on the Oregon coast, “things started getting really weird”. After a phone call from a friend, letting him know a European travel ban was about to go into effect, coupled with the news that his dad had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jeffers and his wife packed up their three suitcases and flew to Belfast – where he grew up and where he’s been ever since.

More from CR

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham