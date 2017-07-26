In a hilarious riposte to stereotypes around clingy women, this music video for London-based producer Fabich’s debut single is a story of desperation, rejection and one man’s struggle to accept being dumped.

The video for Hold On was directed by Ollie Wolf, formerly an ad creative at agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi and Wieden + Kennedy. Shot around the streets of east London, it tells the story of a spurned boyfriend who resorts to holding onto his former partner’s ankle rather than admitting defeat.

Ollie Wolf, Fabich, Hold On still

Literally sinking to some desperate lows, he clings on as the poor girl goes about her day – even braving the perennially filthy ground of Ridley Road market, and maintaining his grip as she sweats away at a gym class and takes a swim. Most poignantly, he keeps up the charade during her date with a new man, staying through the wine, the flirting and the evening’s steamy conclusion.

Ollie Wolf, Fabich, Hold On still

The date becomes a wedding, but the poor old ex isn’t deterred, gazing up dejectedly at the happy (for now) new couple on their surreal special day.

It’s a funny and compelling little melodrama with a surprising denouement that we won’t spoil for you, and underlines Wolf’s keen ability to condense a narrative into just a few minutes, honed perhaps through previous ad work for the likes of Nike, Honda, San Miguel, Visa and Coke.

Ollie Wolf, Fabich, Hold On still

Ollie Wolf, Fabich, Hold On still

Ollie Wolf, Fabich, Hold On still