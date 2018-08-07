On Corita Kent’s International Signal Code Alphabet
As part of the celebrations of what would have been designer and nun Corita Kent’s 100th birthday, a monograph of her International Sign Alphabet, which reimagined the possibilities of lettering and signs, is being published
The publication of the monograph by Atelier Éditions, in collaboration with the Corita Art Center, coincides with a major exhibition on Corita Kent’s work at the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in Sussex.
The current interest in Kent’s work – which had an emphasis on both social issues and activism – is timely, says Ditchling Museum curator Donna Steele. “It’s hard to ignore the similarities between the 1960s cultural climate and that of the current day,” she says. “The names, details and dates may have changed, but the social and political issues and concerns remain the same and are once again heightened.”
Known to many as the ‘graphic design nun’, Kent was an activist, artist and educator who was indeed a nun for most of her life, and worked at the art teaching department at the religious order Immaculate Heart of Mary in LA. There, she worked mainly in printmaking and drew the likes of Buckminster Fuller, John Cage, Saul Bass and the Eames to her classes.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.