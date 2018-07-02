On the horrors of indecision
In his latest column, our correspondent Daniel Benneworth-Gray muses on the potentially paralysing effects of indecision, and the role it plays in his work
“The maxim ‘Nothing avails but perfection’ may be spelt shorter: PARALYSIS.” — Winston Churchill
“The perfect is the enemy of the good.” — Voltaire
Sorry, couldn’t decide which quote to open with. Both are equally good … sure, Churchill is a marginally more contemporary voice … but Voltaire has a bit more umph … of course the context of Churchill’s quote may be more relevant (a message to landing craft designers who were wasting too much time arguing over details) … but I like the black-and-white, good-versus-evil imagery of Voltaire … now I think about it, actually there may be an Aesop quote that’s more appropriate … or perhaps …
This is how I spend my days, in a state of constant indecision.
