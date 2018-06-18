Forget Cannes, there are bigger prizes that creatives should be aiming for, says the School of Communication Arts’ Marc Lewis. Here’s why, and how

“One of you will win a Nobel Prize for advertising.” That’s what I tell my students on their first day at the School of Communication Arts.

“Fuck Cannes,” I say to them.There is a formula to winning a Lion. There is more than a smidgen of skullduggery in some of the entries, and there is nothing clever about trying to impress a jury. That’s the job of lawyers and crooks.