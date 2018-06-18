“One of you will win a Nobel Prize for advertising”

Forget Cannes, there are bigger prizes that creatives should be aiming for, says the School of Communication Arts’ Marc Lewis. Here’s why, and how

By

“One of you will win a Nobel Prize for advertising.” That’s what I tell my students on their first day at the School of Communication Arts.

“Fuck Cannes,” I say to them.There is a formula to winning a Lion. There is more than a smidgen of skullduggery in some of the entries, and there is nothing clever about trying to impress a jury. That’s the job of lawyers and crooks.

