OneStep+: The instant camera gets a digital update

Polaroid Originals’ new camera builds on Polaroid’s legacy of making photography easy and fun, with a new app that offers light painting, double exposure and manual modes. We talk to CEO Oskar Smolokowski about the new product

In the 1940s, Polaroid’s co-founder Edwin Land transformed photography with the launch of the instant film camera. His invention made photography more accessible – allowing anyone to instantly document events – and automated a complex process: thanks to the wonder of self-developing film, all consumers had to do was click a single button on their camera and watch images appear as if by magic.

It was this ease of use and simplicity that made instant film so popular – until digital cameras and smartphones came along and offered an even easier way to take pictures. After years of falling sales, Polaroid ceased production of instant film in 2008 and closed its last remaining film factory in the Netherlands.

That same year, New York collective The Impossible Project was founded with the intention of keeping instant film – and the Polaroid brand – alive. It took over Polaroid’s factory and began restoring vintage Polaroid cameras and producing instant film. In 2017, the company rebranded as Polaroid Originals, acquired the rights to the Polaroid brand name and launched the OneStep 2 – a homage to Polaroid’s hugely popular OneStep camera from the 1970s.

This week, Polaroid Originals revealed a new product, the OneStep+. The camera has the same simple design as the OneStep and OneStep 2, but comes with a range of new additions – from double exposure and light painting modes to a portrait lens allowing users to take more detailed close-ups.

