An Oral history Of… the London 2012 Olympics branding

As the Tokyo Olympics approaches, we look back at one of the more controversial Olympic identities, Wolff Olins’ London 2012 branding, which prompted a storm of press and public opinion. CEO Sairah Ashman and chairman Brian Boylan remember the project

By

On a fateful day in 2007, on the stage of London’s Roundhouse, the London Olympics 2012 logo was unveiled to the press, and a media storm ensued. Wolff Olins chairman Brian Boylan – who was a key figure on the creative team – caught the dark mutterings of a journalist sat next to him, who he remembers commenting, “the typography’s not bad but the logo’s fucking awful”.

Reactions to the logo were mixed, to say the least – with the tabloid and broadsheet press hounding Boylan and executive creative director Patrick Cox – and it was only further down the line, as the public saw the branding in its totality, that there was more understanding of what Wolff Olins was trying to achieve.

Looking back at the 2012 branding now, it’s hard not to feel a sense of fondness for its oddball, ‘dissonant’ aesthetic, as well as the hope it stood for in the simpler times of pre-Brexit UK. CR spoke with CEO Sairah Ashman alongside Boylan, to discuss their memories of the project – from the initial bid and the thinking behind the identity, to the ensuing controversy and beyond.

AN OLYMPICS FOR EVERYONE

Sairah Ashman: It was a two-part brief, and the thing that made it different from most briefs that come in from the Olympics was that it was very much around brand, rather than logo. It was a two-part exercise looking at the positioning, and then the visual expression. It didn’t come in as an Olympic ‘everyone’s invited, let’s do a logo – make sure you include the rings and something emblematic of the nation’. It started from a premise of what felt like a good, well-written, thought-through brief of let’s work from the positioning outwards.

More from CR

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham