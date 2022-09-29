The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite

New branding for The Other Art Fair draws on its subversive approach

Universal Favourite has overhauled the annual event’s visual identity, creating a “modern and accessible aesthetic with a tinge of rebellion”

By

The Other Art Fair (TOAF) is, as the name would suggest, not your typical art fair. Founded by a group of “creative thinkers, game changers and pleasure seekers”, it looks to subvert art world conventions by making art accessible, inclusive, and affordable. Each year, it takes place in various cities around the world, including London, Sydney, Los Angeles and Toronto, presenting an impressive array of emerging and independent artists.

Rebellion is at the heart of TOAF, but the team came to the decision that its branding no longer reflected this. Sydney-based design studio Universal Favourite was brought in to create a new identity that would better serve the fair’s mission and ethos.

The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite
The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite
The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite

Using TOAF’s commitment to “reframing the art world” as a jumping off point, Universal Favourite started by exploring what it calls “anti-trend behaviour” as a visual manifestation of this attitude. Working with Melbourne-based strategy studio Untangld, the studio developed a new system informed by the tagline Never Normal.

Beginning with the logo, they deviated from the norm of corner positioning and instead opted for a “literal and figurative frame that flexes to suit its context”. Capable of redefining and reshaping its contents in myriad ways, it draws on the endless number of materials, styles and subjects that can be found in art.

The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite
The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite
The Other Art Fair branding by Universal Favourite

Next was the colour palette, which utilises several green-focused colour combinations to create a look that is “straightforward but striking”: Green-grey is used to showcase artworks, allowing the art itself to take centre stage; green-black is used for artist information and headshots; and green with any other colour is the background for event-specific content and promotional materials.

Meanwhile, the typographic approach was similarly simple. Composed of GT Ultra as the accent typeface and Brut Grotesque as the heading and body copy typeface, Universal Favourite was keen for the latter to do the heavy lifting while allowing for the former to stand out. Together, they form a “modern and accessible aesthetic with a tinge of rebellion”.

Finally, the system as a whole was designed to be adaptable, flexible and easily applied, to accommodate for TOAF’s global range of destinations. It was important that international audiences could understand and engage with the identity, and that the identity itself had the capacity to transform, becoming “an ever-changing artwork in itself”.

universalfavourite.com.au

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON