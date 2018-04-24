“An otherworldly, unforgettable experience”

An Occupation of Loss, Taryn Simon’s latest project for Artangel, brings together professional mourners from countries including Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela, Romania, India, Burkina Faso, Armenia and Albania. Superunion’s Paul Cardwell is entranced

By

Great art comes from great pain. It is our most ancient instinct to transform incoherent grief into something beautiful: a painting or a poem, a sculpture or a song. That is the subject of an enthralling experience set in a cavernous space beneath Islington Green in London.

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

PRODUCT DESIGNER

Farnworth, Lancashire

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central)

Make the most of CR