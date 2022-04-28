Otter branding

Lost in transcription: the battle for AI accuracy in converting speech

Of the many transcription platforms out there, Otter sits head and shoulders above the rest for a decent voice to text transcript. But despite its valid functionality claims, those needing good tools in this space are often still frustrated

By

If you’ve ever tried to use any form of AI-powered speech to text transcription, you’ll likely be aware that for the most part, it can be shonky at best. The peculiar turns of phrase they generate can often be hilarious (see also: YouTube auto generated captions on regional accents); occasionally they can even seem poetic, but most of the time, the swathes of inaccuracies and nonsense are just plain irritating. The closest thing I’ve found to something vaguely useful when it comes to transcription is a site called Otter, which also wins points for its name’s cute factor. 

However, Otter is keen to stake its claim as a lot more than just a transcription service, as a recent overhaul of the platform which positions it firmly as a ‘productivity tool’ drives home.

The redesign was helmed by Otter chief design officer Richard Ward, who joined the company in its San Francisco office around a year ago. Ward moved to the US from the UK 15 years ago, taking in stints at Frog Design, Ideo and West Coast agency MetaLab, which created the original Otter branding when the platform launched in 2017.

Over the past five years, Ward says that the “core DNA” of Otter has shifted, and this seems to be largely related to the explosion in home and hybrid working catalysed by the Covid-19 lockdowns. He acknowledges that the “original kernel of the idea” around creating an AI-powered transcription service remains, but Otter is now far more about how its tools can “drive collaboration” through the content generated in live audio transcription. “We’re able to do a lot with it: tag it, highlight it, comment on it, create action items — we’re able to basically drive collaboration in that live meeting with multiple participants,” Ward explains.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

ART DIRECTOR

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

BOOTLE CHELTENHAM LONDON

DIGITAL DESIGNER

HOLBORN

DESIGNER / DYLUNYDD

UK WIDE