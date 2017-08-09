Since its founding in 2001, Preservation Music has aimed to “provide like-minded listeners with good music and congruous design”. The label honours the visual aspect of music; which is no surprise given that one of its co-founders is designer Mark Gowing. Music is approached as both visual and auditory experience – and over the years the label has produced a collection of beautifully-designed material objects.

All their packaging, predominantly CD covers, booklets and foldouts, has now been documented in a book entitled Outside Material, published by Formist Studio (another of Gowing’s business ventures). The spreads feature reproductions of the label’s most popular covers, highlighting finer design details and hidden aspects of the artwork.

Besides spreads of beautifully styled product shots, the book features an essay by music and arts writer Dan Rule.