CR is on the look out for the best art and design graduate work in the country, and we’d like you to help us find it

Illustration by Alan Vest from Cleveland College of Art and Desig, selected for Gradwatch 2016

It’s degree show time and students across the country have begun exhibiting their best art and design work. At Creative Review we’re passionate about supporting young talent and do the best we can to welcome the fresh crop of graduates into the creative industry.

Each year, on Gradwatch, we pick art and design graduates whose work stands out to us to feature them on our website and across our social media channels. The CR editorial team visits exhibitions across the country to do this, however, as much as we’d like to, we can’t make it to every single show in the country.

So, we’d like our community to help. If you’re at a graduate show and see some work you like, please send it over to us. All you need to do is send a few images of the work, along with the name of the student, their university and any contact information (like their website, online portfolio or Instagram account) so we can reach out to them.

Alternately, if you are a student who is exhibiting work this year we welcome you to get in touch and send us some of your work as well.

Please email salonee.gadgil@centaurmedia.com, with the subject line ‘Gradwatch: <Student’s name>’

We’ll consider all of these submissions when making our final selection of graduates to feature on the website. Good luck!

Above: Melanie Edwards’ paper art animation work, selected for Gradwatch 2017