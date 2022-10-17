Palace Gucci collab arrives with a predictably great campaign

The tie-up between the two fashion brands – which operate in different markets yet seem like natural companions – comes with a typically eccentric ad campaign

By

We’re beginning to get used to Alessandro Michele’s wild brand moves as creative director at Gucci, but that doesn’t make each new release any less enjoyable.

This past weekend saw the arrival of a new collab from the brand, following previous link ups with adidas and the North Face, in the form of a tie-up with Palace, the skateboard and streetwear brand set up by Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis in 2009.

With Palace known for its own witty and irreverent advertising, and Gucci building a reputation under Michele for super stylish yet offbeat campaigns, the collab seems guaranteed to bring covetable products alongside some great ads. It duly arrives with a spot directed by regular Gucci contributor Max Siedentopf, which is quirky from start to finish, and is well worth sticking with beyond the credits, which show up halfway through.

The first half of the ad centres on an out-of-this-world party set to the tune of the Prodigy’s 1990s rave hit Out of Space, which opens with a footballer floating into the scene via an umbrella, Mary Poppins-style.

Post credits things take an unexpected turn as we cut to an unlikely corporate boardroom scene where Sesame Street-style characters triumphantly celebrate the collab. And why not.

Credits:
Director, Photographer, Art Director: Max Siedentopf
Gucci Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Palace Creative Director: Levent Tanju
Set Designer: Andy Hillman

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D MOTION DESIGNER

LONDON