Paname Brewing Company develops beer to help get your sense of smell back

One of the most common side effects of Covid is an ongoing loss of smell. In France, a craft brewery is coming to the rescue with its line of particularly aromatic beers

Created by Parisian ad agency L’Associé with the Paname Brewing Company, a new series of beers has been designed with the specific purpose of helping people suffering with anosmia. Titled Beer Therapy, the beers are now on sale in bars across the French capital, as well as at the two locations the brewery owns in the city.

Paname Brewing Company’s limited edition line is directly inspired by studies on the rehabilitation of the sense of smell, which reveal that smelling a familiar scent on a regular basis can help restore the sense.

“We were reading articles about scent training. The idea that you choose a favourite scent and smell it every day, to retrain your nose. And we said to ourselves, a favourite scent? Sounds like beer,” explain creative directors Mark Forgan and Jamie Standen. “Usually the brand briefs the agency, but this time it was the agency briefing the brewers. We really pushed them to make the most aromatic beers possible,” adds Gilles Rivollier, founder of L’Associé.

Working with the agency, the brewers created three beers with exceptionally strong scents: DDH Session NEIPA (orchard and tropical fruit, with a touch of lemongrass); Pineapple Peach Sour Gose (pineapple and peach with a slight lemon bite); and Imperial DDH Fruit IPA (blood orange and kalamansi, with citrus and pine flavours). The cans then contain simple instructions for the drinker to inhale the smell of the drink while imagining what it represents, in order to retrain their brain.

“Aromas are very much a part of appreciating a beer. We wanted to help beer lovers get their sense of smell back, so they can enjoy all the facets a well-brewed beer has to offer,” adds Michael Kennedy, co-founder of Paname Brewing Company. But, he adds, “everyone can enjoy our Beer Therapy range, whether they’ve lost their sense of smell or not. The aromatic style is very popular at the moment and rightly so.”

Credits:

Agency/Production: L’Associé

Founder, Director of Creation: Gilles Rivollier

Creative Directors: Mark Forgan, Jamie Standen

Art Director: Chloé Camille

Assistant Art Director: Manon Escarrat