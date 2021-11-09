Paname Brewing Company develops beer to help get your sense of smell back

One of the most common side effects of Covid is an ongoing loss of smell. In France, a craft brewery is coming to the rescue with its line of particularly aromatic beers

By

Created by Parisian ad agency L’Associé with the Paname Brewing Company, a new series of beers has been designed with the specific purpose of helping people suffering with anosmia. Titled Beer Therapy, the beers are now on sale in bars across the French capital, as well as at the two locations the brewery owns in the city.

Paname Brewing Company’s limited edition line is directly inspired by studies on the rehabilitation of the sense of smell, which reveal that smelling a familiar scent on a regular basis can help restore the sense.

“We were reading articles about scent training. The idea that you choose a favourite scent and smell it every day, to retrain your nose. And we said to ourselves, a favourite scent? Sounds like beer,” explain creative directors Mark Forgan and Jamie Standen. “Usually the brand briefs the agency, but this time it was the agency briefing the brewers. We really pushed them to make the most aromatic beers possible,” adds Gilles Rivollier, founder of L’Associé.

Working with the agency, the brewers created three beers with exceptionally strong scents: DDH Session NEIPA (orchard and tropical fruit, with a touch of lemongrass); Pineapple Peach Sour Gose (pineapple and peach with a slight lemon bite); and Imperial DDH Fruit IPA (blood orange and kalamansi, with citrus and pine flavours). The cans then contain simple instructions for the drinker to inhale the smell of the drink while imagining what it represents, in order to retrain their brain.

“Aromas are very much a part of appreciating a beer. We wanted to help beer lovers get their sense of smell back, so they can enjoy all the facets a well-brewed beer has to offer,” adds Michael Kennedy, co-founder of Paname Brewing Company. But, he adds, “everyone can enjoy our Beer Therapy range, whether they’ve lost their sense of smell or not. The aromatic style is very popular at the moment and rightly so.”

Credits:
Agency/Production: L’Associé
Founder, Director of Creation: Gilles Rivollier
Creative Directors: Mark Forgan, Jamie Standen
Art Director: Chloé Camille
Assistant Art Director: Manon Escarrat

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham