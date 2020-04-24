Will the end of the pandemic bring about a new surge of entrepreneurs?

While the lockdown is undoubtedly difficult, the wave of creativity and learning on offer to those in quarantine may have positive results in the long run, says Emma Chiu, worldwide director at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

With non-essential businesses closed and people hunkering down in self-isolation mode, there is an undeniable feeling that Covid-19 has put the world on pause. However, observing how people spend this ‘paused’ time indoors is a true sneak peek into human nature. Sure, the early days were probably spent binge-watching back-to-back shows and panic buying online — but as the days turn into weeks, people are shifting their attention to developing new skills, engaging in hobbies and some are even opting to gain a diploma.

There are home-schooled connoisseurs and DIY professionals in the making as quarantine regulations continue.

Many have turned their attention to cooking and baking as a therapeutic (and delicious) way of spending extended time at home. Flour has become a hot commodity, with supermarkets selling out and searches for banana bread shooting up by 84% in the United Kingdom last month, according to Google Trends. Companies have picked up on this quarantine kitchen time and have released their ‘secret recipes’, including Pret A Manger’s chocolate chip cookies, Ikea’s famous meatballs (in the form of the company’s characteristic illustrated instructions), the McDonald’s McMuffin, and Wagamama’s chicken katsu curry.

Alongside oven mitts, people are picking up paintbrushes as museums and artists offer free online courses—encouraging people to stay in, save dollars and learn a new skill. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York is fueling creative minds with courses such as Fashion as Design and Seeing Through Photographs. Turner Prize-winner Grayson Perry launches Grayson’s Art Club on Channel 4 in the UK next week, teaching painting techniques and aiming to “get the nation making art.”