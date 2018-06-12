Got, got, got, need… Panini’s Mexico 86 World Cup sticker album

World Cup special: Al Mitchell, executive creative director of The Potting Shed design agency, recalls how Panini’s sticker album for Mexico 86 opened his eyes to graphic design

By
Front and back cover of Panini’s Mexico 86 World Cup sticker album. The 86 identity was based loosely on the Mexico 70 logo, which used the same lettering as Lance Wyman’s identity for the Mexico 68 Olympics

Long before art college fine-tuned me into a graphic designer, it was the the 1986 World Cup that gave me a love of typography, writes Al Mitchell.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London