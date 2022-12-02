It’s into the ‘magentaverse’ for Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2023

As another year looms, Pantone’s colour forecasters predict that Viva Magenta – “an animated red that encourages experimentation” – will rule the roost in 2023

Every December, Pantone announces which shade will define the next 12 months, informed by “thoughtful consideration and trend analysis” by its Pantone Colour Institute. According to the brand, the experts comb through art, film, TV, fashion, travel destinations, technology and even socio-economic conditions, to reach a decision.

And this year, Pantone has deemed Viva Magenta as the Colour of the Year 2023. It’s a markedly more energetic shade than previous years – periwinkle for 2022, grey and yellow for 2021, and classic blue for 2020 – which perhaps speaks to the upheaval that, for many, has defined the last 12 months.

Top image and above: Huge

Pantone describes the intense, pinky-red Viva Magenta as “vibrating with vim and vigour, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength”. According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, it’s a comment on our reliance on virtual worlds as well as the natural world.

“Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known,” she explains. “Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, it galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

Image by Huge

This year’s COY announcement comes with a metaverse – magentaverse, if you will – experience, created by Huge using AI tool Midjourney. Viva Magenta will also make its debut at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach event, as part of a series of immersive rooms created by Artechouse.