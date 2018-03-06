Paolozzi’s Portfolios

A new exhibition on British Pop Art offers a rare opportunity to view a series of dynamic screenprints created by Eduardo Paolozzi in collaboration with the Kelpra Studio. We talk to curator Louise Weller about the story behind their creation.

Ever restless and experimental, Eduardo Paolozzi’s work crossed the boundaries of art, design and advertising. Looking back at his career through 21st century eyes, he seems an artist way ahead of his time, effortlessly zigzagging across forms and styles and innovating all the while.

In the 1960s, one of the key areas of Paolozzi’s exploration was in printmaking. As Pop! Art in a Changing Britain, currently on show at the Pallant House Gallery in Chichester, reveals, Paolozzi was by this time already part of a generation of artists developing the British Pop Art scene, and using art to explore the pertinent issues of the day, including mass media, celebrity culture and politics.

