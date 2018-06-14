BETC Paris celebrates the cultural and social impact of football at its Magasins généraux space, with an exhibition featuring neon signs, a fantasy floating stadium and a blanket made of club scarves

Pierre et Gilles, Le footballeur blessé (Frédéric Lenfant),1998 Painted photograph mounted to aluminium, 115 x 125 cm (45 x 49 in.) © Pierre et Gilles. Courtesy the artists and Galerie Templon, Paris/Brussels

The Par amour du jeu 1998-2018 exhibition explores how various artists – both established and up-and-coming – have tapped into our football obsession. It’s the first exhibition hosted in the agency’s canal-side Paris warehouse, which it renovated and moved into back in 2016. It hopes to establish Magasins généraux as a cultural destination for the city, partnering with brands to explore the boundaries between creativity and business.

