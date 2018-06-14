Football meets art at Par amour du jeu exhibition
BETC Paris celebrates the cultural and social impact of football at its Magasins généraux space, with an exhibition featuring neon signs, a fantasy floating stadium and a blanket made of club scarves
The Par amour du jeu 1998-2018 exhibition explores how various artists – both established and up-and-coming – have tapped into our football obsession. It’s the first exhibition hosted in the agency’s canal-side Paris warehouse, which it renovated and moved into back in 2016. It hopes to establish Magasins généraux as a cultural destination for the city, partnering with brands to explore the boundaries between creativity and business.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.