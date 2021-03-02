Parallel Teeth on the art of creating animated music videos

The one-man studio of animator and illustrator Robert Wallace has created music videos and ad campaigns for an array of artists and clients. Here he tells us how he makes it work

By

“I was always obsessed with the visual side of music as a kid; music videos, album artwork, tour posters, anything! However I never ended up learning any instruments for some reason,” explains Robert Wallace, also known by his moniker Parallel Teeth. “When I was a little older I realised I could use animation as a way to visualise music, kind of like it was an instrument.” Creating rhythms and beats through movement and animated loops, Wallace has gone on to carve out a career where he regularly works with artists and musicians to visually realise their music via illustration and animation.

Wallace grew up in New Zealand and now splits his time between there and London. He studied graphic design at university and it was there that he began to hone his creative process. “Being there really drilled into me the importance of a solid creative process,” he says. “What phases to work through on a project, what kind of questions to ask, and how to be critical of my own work. Even though what I learnt was mostly in relation to graphic design, it relates to animation as well.”

Zoom lifestyle. All images and videos: Parallel Teeth

More from CR

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham