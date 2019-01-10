Patternity explores the patterns of the planet for new Vintage Classics series
Five science classics have been treated to unique new covers, thanks to a collaboration between Vintage Classics and the pattern-focused design studio
The Patterns of Life book series taps into the growing concern about humanity’s impact on the environment, and examines our relationship with the world we live in. Titles include Charles Darwin’s The Origin of Species and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens, alongside Cradle to Cradle by Michael Braungart and William McDonough, Adventures in the Anthropocene by Gaia Vince and Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs and Steel.
“These books are very in line with our philosophy in that they tell important stories; stories that impact our times, and the patterns of our past, present and future lives,” says Anna Murray, co-founder of Patternity. “This project was the perfect opportunity to implement our design and storytelling approach to bring together these seminal texts as one whole, and help draw attention to the patterns of time that have shaped culture.”
