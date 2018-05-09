Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll has created the unusual single in collaboration with the British Heart Foundation and Evans Cycles, with the track featuring artwork by Alex Rutterford that combines elements of the human heart with different bike parts.

Sleeve art and design by Alex Rutterford

One half of dance music duo Orbital, Paul Hartnoll is known for helping bring the UK’s burgeoning rave scene into the mainstream in the 90s. It may come as a bit of surprise then, that the musician’s latest release is aimed less at people raving in an abandoned warehouse, and more for the morning commute.

Hartnoll has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation and Evans Cycles to create an experimental new track to encourage more commuters to cycle, marking the 10th anniversary of the retailer taking part in the government’s Ride-to-Work scheme.

