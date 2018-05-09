Paul Hartnoll’s new track uses cyclists’ heartbeats to inspire their commute
Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll has created the unusual single in collaboration with the British Heart Foundation and Evans Cycles, with the track featuring artwork by Alex Rutterford that combines elements of the human heart with different bike parts.
One half of dance music duo Orbital, Paul Hartnoll is known for helping bring the UK’s burgeoning rave scene into the mainstream in the 90s. It may come as a bit of surprise then, that the musician’s latest release is aimed less at people raving in an abandoned warehouse, and more for the morning commute.
Hartnoll has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation and Evans Cycles to create an experimental new track to encourage more commuters to cycle, marking the 10th anniversary of the retailer taking part in the government’s Ride-to-Work scheme.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.