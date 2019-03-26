Paul Pensom on self-promotion

In his latest column on life as an independent designer, Paul Pensom examines the unique pains (and pleasures) that come with trying to get your work noticed

When yet-to-be-discovered Scouse beat combo The Beatles took to the stage at Hamburg’s Indra Club, venue owner Bruno Koschmider was wont to encourage a lively performance with the spirited cry of “MAK SHOW BOYS! MAK SHOW!”. I often think of dear old Bruno during my professional life, since MAK SHOW seems to be what we spend a great deal of our time doing.