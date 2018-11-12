Paul Simonon on creating the artwork for The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Paul Simonon contributes to the music on Merrie Land, the second album from The Good, The Bad & The Queen, but has also created the visuals for the release. We talk to him about his inspirations, creating art with Nescafé coffee, and Brexit

It’s slightly hard to believe that it’s 11 years ago that we last heard from The Good, The Bad & The Queen, the ‘supergroup’ comprising of Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, Feta Kuti’s Tony Allen and The Verve’s Simon Tong, whose distinctive eponymous first album drew influence from a mix of English musical hall, ska and reggae, with touches of Britpop making an appearance too.

The band’s styling, on both the album artwork and in their videos and live shows, was as individual as the music, reflecting a certain otherworldly, out-of-time vibe. This atmosphere continues on the second album, Merrie Land, which sees the band again mash up historical references with present day concerns, in both the songs and the artwork that comes with them. As in the first album, these visuals are largely created by bassist Paul Simonon.

