Illustration of a person sitting on a windowsill in a room filled with shadows

Pei-Hsin Cho’s detailed, deeply personal practice

The illustrator and animator’s ethereal pieces are an avenue to talk about emotions that can’t always be put into words

By

“At some point, I started to feel that words failed me in expressing feelings,” explains London-based illustrator and animator Pei-Hsin Cho. Visuals opened up another channel, creating drawings “to fill the hole in the language of emotions”.

She uses typically muted, dimmed palettes and there are at times mournful or weary expressions on her characters’ faces, yet there’s a softness and care to Cho’s visual art. She makes room for symbolism too, with subtle touches that enhance the emotion she’s trying to capture and figurative cues that buff the edges of difficult themes.

Illustrated portrait of the writer Yoko Tawada for the New Yorker
Illustrated portrait of the writer Yoko Tawada for the New Yorker

This underscores the animated music video she created for Portland-based indie musician Alis Hows (TzChien) relating to the rise of domestic violence in lockdown, visualising the desire to escape through birds’ murmurations.

Elsewhere, she has earned editorial commissions from the likes of the New York Times and the New Yorker, including an appropriately dreamlike illustration for the latter’s flash fiction series, and has also illustrated her first picture book adapted from an Oscar Wilde piece.

Cho studied fine art in high school and further education, before majoring in animation at the Taipei National University of the Arts. After freelancing for a year, she returned to education and found her way to the illustration course at the RCA in London. Her work became imbued with her experiences of moving her life from Taiwan to the UK for her studies, and she found that uprooting herself from one culture and emerging in an entirely different one helped her observation skills.

Those newfound skills seem to manifest themselves in her illustrations, which are rich in detail. Texture is another big part of her work, and relates to the way in which she experiences her feelings and the world around her. “The emotions I feel are always complicated, they have textures and layers, rich like all the other things we can see via our eyes. They are more than just sad, happy, or angry.”

Illustration of a person descending from a smartphone into a pouch
Illustration for the New Yorker’s flash-fiction story, What We Have Learned, What We Will Forget, What We Will Not Be Able to Forget

She became aware that “expressing emotions is rare and sometimes even discouraged in my family”, and found that, as a child, one of the few ways she could surface those feelings was through writing. Yet animation was a new playground altogether. “Growing up in a traditional Taiwanese family, I was taught to be obedient and follow rules, so the freedom in the animation world and in storytelling just amazed me – so many possibilities!” she recalls.

While studying animation, Cho learnt about relevant techniques and software, but her most important education was in storytelling – something she developed even further on her course at the RCA. “I learnt a lot on how to ‘think’, and I was encouraged to think, and do things differently and out of the box. Especially in the way of storytelling – I practised more experimental ways to achieve visual storytelling and rethink illustration, instead of just telling stories through characters.

“It felt irrelevant at the time when I was making illustrations but not actually drawing, but it’s really helpful now looking back,” she says, “as sometimes expressions are different in different languages and cultures. I’m not good at expressing myself in either speaking Mandarin or English, but the courses at RCA definitely enhanced my skills in storytelling.

“No matter in what format, at the end of the day, my work is always centred on emotions. I try my best to visualise them in my drawing, from the texture of graphite, the story layout, to the metaphorical elements or symbols.”

Illustration of two characters in the countryside walking together
Commission to create a tutorial for Adobe
Illustration of three figures lying down in a row, as one opens curtains
Illustration for the New York Times
Illustration of one person looking into the eyes of another person, whose face is a mirror
Illustration of a person cradling a pillow

peihsincho.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

MIDDLE WEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

DESIGNER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE