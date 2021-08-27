Penguin goes green with ethereal covers by Tom Etherington

Etherington provides the covers for a new Penguin Classics series, Green Ideas, which focuses on questions around environmentalism and nature

Penguin Classics has announced the launch of its new Green Ideas series – a collection of 20 short books, all in pocket-size editions. Published at the end of August, the range of titles includes works from the likes of Michael Pollan, Naomi Klein, Wendell Berry, and Greta Thunberg.

With the series, the publishing house aims to put the spotlight on “ideas that have changed the way we think and talk about the living Earth”.

Klein’s Hot Money lays out the evidence that deregulated capitalism is waging war on the climate, while Michael Pollan offers a culture shock as he critiques the westernised industrial diet in Food Rules, which feels particularly relevant right now considering that global meat consumption is at a high.

Penguin Press’s Tom Etherington created the ethereal covers. The book jackets champion subtle, rainbow hues and focus largely on natural imagery – drawing inspiration from the world around us.

To help promote the series, the Penguin Classics team has been working with students from University of the Arts London who have designed various products based on the series, including a bookmark, posters and a tote bag.

This latest student collaboration follows Penguin’s announcement of the winners of its annual Student Design Award, earlier this year.

