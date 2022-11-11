Penny_The_Rift_Christmas_ad

Penny’s Christmas ad offers no escapism from life’s challenges

The German discount supermarket chain pulls no punches in its depiction of society’s divisions, though ends with a message of hope

By

Penny is building a reputation for creating Christmas ads that come with a dose of emotional devastation, after last year’s ad The Wish tackled some of the regrets and sadness of the pandemic (and picked up a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for Film Craft earlier this year).

Audiences will therefore likely brace themselves for what this year brings from the brand, and they are right to be trepidatious about this new spot – also from ad agency Serviceplan Campaign – which offers up a bleak picture of the challenges facing society today.

Taking in the cost of living crisis, generational divides, climate change, racism, the war in Ukraine, and post-pandemic fears, it feels like a rundown of all of 2022’s woes in the space of four minutes.

Happily though, the ad – which is deftly directed by Anorak Film’s Seb Edwards – ends with a bit of optimism. The link between the brand and the ad’s message might feel slightly tenuous – “At our Penny markets, all kinds of people come together,” explains Marcus Haus, divisional marketing manager at Penny – but it’s hard to deny its concluding wisdom.

Credits:
Agency: Serviceplan Campaign
Creative Directors: Moritz Dornig, Matthias Schuster
Copywriter: Katharina King
Production Company: Anorak Film
Director: Seb Edwards
DOP: Kasper Tuxen
Production Design: Kave Quinn

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

STOCKPORT

INTERIOR DESIGNER

LONDON