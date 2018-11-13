Pentagram adds a Japanese twist to the American diner for Ichibuns

Partner Angus Hyland has taken inspiration from the London-based restaurant’s colourful, post-war ‘Shōwa Era’ interiors, refreshing its visual identity and other graphic materials

Japanese-inspired restaurant ICHIBUNS first opened the doors of its site in London’s Chinatown in 2017. The brainchild of the team behind Nobu and Ping-Pong, the restaurant has positioned itself in the upmarket fast-food category, with a menu that includes everything from wagyu beef burgers to salmon sashimi.

Its distinctive interiors were designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Tokyo’s Studio Glitt (the design team behind another successful Japanese restaurant group Roka), and inspired by the pop culture of the post-war ‘Shōwa Era’ in Japan.

