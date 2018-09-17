Pentagram dazzles LDF visitors with war poem inspired installation

Created by Pentagram partner Domenic Lippa, Dazzle is a nod to the camouflage pattern used on Allied ships during the First World War – but with a suitably disorientating, typographic twist

Pentagram’s relationship with the London Design Festival dates back to 2007, when it was first commissioned to reimagine the identity for the event. As the festival’s Design Director, Pentagram partner Domenic Lippa has worked on the LDF identity every year since then, putting a new spin on its trademark red and white colour palette.

For the 2018 edition of the festival, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Lippa has collaborated with arts programme 14-18 NOW to transform the V&A’s Creative Studio into a Dazzle room covered in hypnotic patterns and distorted typography.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk