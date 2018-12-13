Pentagram’s super smiley identity for Happy Face pizzeria

Partners Luke Powell and Jody Hudson-Powell have created a cute smiling face mascot for the London-based, 1970s Italy-inspired restaurant, along with a host of other illustrated characters

If there’s one thing that Londoners don’t need more of, it’s hipster pizza joints. Opening up a new pizzeria in the capital these days means having to bravely pit yourself against the likes of sourdough veterans Franco Manca, Homeslice’s super-sized slices and Neapolitan purists Pizza Pilgrims, to name just a few.

This doesn’t seem to have put off Patrick Clayton-Malone, the man behind King’s Cross bar-cum-radio studio Spiritland. Also based in King’s Cross, Neapolitan pizza restaurant Happy Face is the latest venture from the Spiritland team and is focused on casual all-day dining, with a 70s Italian disco-inspired cocktail bar called SUPERMAX tucked beneath it for those looking to stay out a little later.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk