Pentagram’s super smiley identity for Happy Face pizzeria
Partners Luke Powell and Jody Hudson-Powell have created a cute smiling face mascot for the London-based, 1970s Italy-inspired restaurant, along with a host of other illustrated characters
If there’s one thing that Londoners don’t need more of, it’s hipster pizza joints. Opening up a new pizzeria in the capital these days means having to bravely pit yourself against the likes of sourdough veterans Franco Manca, Homeslice’s super-sized slices and Neapolitan purists Pizza Pilgrims, to name just a few.
This doesn’t seem to have put off Patrick Clayton-Malone, the man behind King’s Cross bar-cum-radio studio Spiritland. Also based in King’s Cross, Neapolitan pizza restaurant Happy Face is the latest venture from the Spiritland team and is focused on casual all-day dining, with a 70s Italian disco-inspired cocktail bar called SUPERMAX tucked beneath it for those looking to stay out a little later.
