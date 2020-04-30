Pentagram’s lockdown poems remind us of the simple things

Naresh Ramchandani has teamed up with everyone from director Kevin Macdonald to fellow Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki on a series of short films featuring poems about the things we can still enjoy from our homes

With social distancing unlikely to disappear soon, we’ve begun to see a whole raft of ads, music videos and even TV dramas emerge from our new WFH production studios over the past few weeks.

Having a bit more time on their hands than normal, Pentagram’s Naresh Ramchandani and his team decided it would be a good opportunity to put their own homes to good use.

“While it’s not much fun to be stuck in our homes, there are some simple and unexpected pleasures to be found there. We thought it would be nice to share some of those pleasures with our friends and followers. And so began a many-home production,” says Ramchandani.

The end result is Home Poems, a series of short films featuring poems by mindfulness poet Henry Ponder. Chosen by Ramchandani’s team, the short but sweet poems highlight simple pleasures such as waking up to the sound of birdsong, the joy of dunking biscuits, and even the surprising diversity of a hard boiled egg.

In the spirit of collaboration, Ramchandani adds, every element of the films were also produced in a different home.

“Director Steven Qua shot nine of the films in various rooms around his home. Then director Kevin Macdonald shot the tenth film on the staircase of his home. Then musicians Yuri Suzuki and JeanGa Becker created the music in their homes. Then Harry Pearce and Tom Walker created the titles out of old Swiss spelling tiles in their homes. And finally, the poems were kindly voiced by Henry Ponder himself in his home.”

