Pentagram gives a stretchy identity to a new craft platform

Astrid Stavro and her team play with physicality and movement in the visual identity for Maker Mile, a new platform celebrating craft around the world

Astrid Stavro’s team at Pentagram have unveiled the new typographic identity created for Maker Mile, which launched as part of Venice Design Week 2020. The new platform (not to be confused with the east London initiative of the same name) aims to promote the tradition and development of craft in the platform’s home city of Venice, with subsequent editions set to spotlight cities around the world.

Although the identity appears simplistic at first glance, the execution is quietly playful. The horizontal bar of the L is dramatically elongated, cleverly containing linear detailing within the wordmark itself that stretches along posters, signage, book spines and even adds an enticing spin to wayfinding.

The concept is brought to life in animations, where the L is stretched out like a tape measure, shunting the E along to the edge of the image. Another variation sees the horizontal bar form the outline of various objects that allude to the platform’s spirit of all things craft.

The initial execution of the identity draws on colours that nod to the platform’s Venetian roots, comprising terracotta and stone hues that allude to the city’s distinctive, historic architecture. The palettes for future editions will be adapted to reflect the new locations in focus, while wider brand collateral features brighter pops of colour.

Expanding the wordmark evokes the idea of forward-thinking direction, while also creating the sense that, like a physical strip or ‘mile’ in many cities around the world, the platform is a destination worth visiting.

