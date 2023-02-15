Pentagram on designing Prime Video’s new branding

Pentagram partner Emily Oberman talks to CR about the brand refresh for Amazon’s streaming service, which is designed to feel “charmingly nerdy”

Amazon Prime Video now boasts 200 million subscribers, but it’s by no means a captive audience. The likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are vying for those eyeballs too, and the list only seems to be getting bigger each year.

As streaming services made the leap from entertainment hubs to production studios, some began to project a more serious image – one that says they’re on a level with Cannes and the Academy Awards, and not just for binge-watching on a hangover. In this increasingly grown-up world of streaming services, the new branding created by Pentagram for Prime Video feels like a return to the lighthearted side of the entertainment landscape. The new identity will appear across out-of-home ads, TV spots, social media, merch, and, of course, the Prime Video player.