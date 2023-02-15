Image shows an outdoor advert featuring the new Prime Video branding. The ad reads 'Here Comes The A-Train' in blue and white text on a black background

Pentagram on designing Prime Video’s new branding

Pentagram partner Emily Oberman talks to CR about the brand refresh for Amazon’s streaming service, which is designed to feel “charmingly nerdy”

By

Amazon Prime Video now boasts 200 million subscribers, but it’s by no means a captive audience. The likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are vying for those eyeballs too, and the list only seems to be getting bigger each year.

As streaming services made the leap from entertainment hubs to production studios, some began to project a more serious image – one that says they’re on a level with Cannes and the Academy Awards, and not just for binge-watching on a hangover. In this increasingly grown-up world of streaming services, the new branding created by Pentagram for Prime Video feels like a return to the lighthearted side of the entertainment landscape. The new identity will appear across out-of-home ads, TV spots, social media, merch, and, of course, the Prime Video player.

More from CR

Matt Williams on making a career change

Previously a footwear designer, Williams made the shift into illustration four years ago and is now working for clients including Nike and Vogue. He talks about the challenges he’s faced and the changes he’d like to see in the industry

Can blockchain make us behave more sustainably?

The initial buzz around NFTs cast a spotlight on the environmental concerns about the energy-intensive process. A new project from Ikea’s research lab Space10 asks whether cleaner ‘next generation’ NFTs can instead drive sustainability

What’s the answer to AI’s big copyright problem?

Artists are furious that their work has been used as fodder for AI tools, and copyright lawsuits are mounting as a result. We discuss AI’s intellectual property woes with Jelly head of artist management Nicki Field and illustrator Christoph Niemann

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

MIDWEIGHT CREATIVE

LONDON