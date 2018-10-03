Pentagram takes on the used car business for Vroom

Used car business Vroom’s new branding swerves visual puns in favour of straight-talking type, and some enjoyably playful outdoor ads

Pentagram hopes the new visual identity will offer a more “trustworthy” alternative to the stereotype of the shady used car salesman – fitting, considering Vroom operates entirely online, allowing customers to find and buy cars without having to deal with any sales patter.

The branding revolves around typeface Vroom Sans, which is a customised version of A2-TYPE’s Regular Extrabold Italic. Pentagram says its italicised letters evoke the feeling of forward motion, and include some extra details such as “trailing slab serifs like racing fins”.

