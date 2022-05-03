Pete Davidson stars in charming new H&M menswear campaign

The witty and quirky spots see Davidson showing off how clothing can elevate the most everyday of situations

Pete Davidson is known for his distinctive ‘scum bro’ street style look, and these new ads for H&M see him bring some of that energy to their menswear collection.

The comedian is shown in ordinary situations – visiting the dentist, walking down the street with a friend – which are given a twist due to reactions to the clothes he is wearing (in one spot, by a parrot).

The spots, created by B-Reel Stockholm and directed by Tim Godsall, bring an offbeat charm to the fashion chain and offer ample scope for an ongoing campaign on the theme ‘wear that feeling’.

“Clothes don’t just make the man, they make the man feel. Throwing on your favourite jacket or sneakers is the quickest way to give yourself a confidence boost. That’s what ‘wear that feeling’ is all about,” say creative directors Afshin Moeini and Christian Poppius.

Agency: B-Reel Stockholm

ECD: Zack McDonald

Creative Directors: Afshin Moeini, Christian Poppius

Production company: Anonymous Content

Director: Tim Godsall