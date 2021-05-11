P&G Olympics ads emphasise the power of love and fair play

The new campaign, created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, features an emotional series of films under the tagline #LeadWithLove, and includes interviews with leading athletes

There are two hero commercials released as part of the campaign, both of which tug at the heartstrings as they go under the lid about what it means to be a great athlete.

The spots continue P&G’s long-running message about the role that parents, especially mothers, play in creating great sports stars, with one looking at bullying in sports and the other showing moments of parental pride, which are not always simply linked to winning.

Accompanying these is a series of documentary-style shorts titled Good Is Gold, featuring leading Olympic and Paralympic athletes talking about their career journeys and the obstacles – both sporting and personal – that they’ve experienced along the way.

The tone of the ads will be familiar to those who have followed Olympics sponsor P&G’s work for the games in recent years, with the overriding message being one of the importance of family and home to sport. This stands apart from the brands who focus more fully on sporting prowess, and ad agency Wieden + Kennedy continues to be adept at finding those stories that will get you welling up.

Credits:

Ad: Love Leads To Good

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland

ECDs: Eric Baldwin, Jason Bagley

Creative Directors: Darcie Burrell, Azsa West

Creatives: Nadia Ahmad, Derek Szynal

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Miles Jay



Ad: Your Goodness Is Your Greatness

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland

ECD: Eric Baldwin

Creative Directors: Kevin Jones, Patty Orlando

Creatives: Derrick Ho, Becca Wadlinger, Brock Kirby, Max Stinson

Production Company: Ways and Means

Director: Natasha Braier