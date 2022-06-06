Phoebe McCaughley animates the rollercoaster ride that is the brain

Her stopmotion music video for Jordan Stephens’ Feel Joy explores the ups and downs of human emotion through a series of handmade props and a puppet in tiny tailored clothes

By

McCaughley, who’s a former CR Gradwatch pick, spent eight months working on the film, making every single element – except the clothes – herself, as well as handling the animation and edit. She drew direct inspiration from the lyrics for Feel Joy, alongside her own experience of the anxiety of lockdown. As she says: “Sometimes your brain just has the control to take you on the ride it’s decided.”

It’s something McCaughley reflects on in the video which depicts, quite literally, the rollercoaster experience our minds can embark on. In the film, a cloth puppet version of Jordan Stephens – formerly part of music duo Rizzle Kicks – wakes up to spin the wheel of fortune and see what awaits.

Luckily it’s a good day, and he’s strapped into a shiny silver chair by an extremely helpful brain with arms and legs, and taken off to enjoy the flowers, sun and a flock of ducks flying overhead – all charmingly rendered in fabric by McCaughley.

“I wanted it to be an uplifting video,” explains the filmmaker. “A good day can always be around the corner. But I also wanted the brain to have a sinister edge – as if he could change the day at any moment.”

McCaughley sourced the material used in the film from the fabric shops of London’s Goldhawk Road, located not far from her parents’ home. “I went around to every shop with my sheet of off-cut swatches slowly narrowing down the colours I wanted,” she says. “The people that work there would say, ‘You again?!’ and kept asking me when it would be finished.”

She got some help for Puppet Jordan’s clothes, working with Savile Row apprentice Charlotte Dupont – who specialises in miniature garments. Although miniscule in size, the clothes went through all the usual stages of tailoring including draping, pattern making and top stitching.

For McCaughley, animation is a perfect medium to address the topic of mental health. “Technology has advanced so much that it’s nice for people to watch something you can tell has been made in reality, with all its imperfections,” she tells CR. “Everything you see on screen has been made and moved by human hands and there’s a quality of care behind that.”

Feel Joy is featured on Jordan Stephens’ album Let Me Die Inside You; jordanstephens.bandcamp.com; phoebestopmotion.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER