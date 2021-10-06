A new photo book reflects on the allure of the open road

On the Road from Hoxton Mini Press features a delicious array of colour slides documenting vintage cars, family road trips and life behind the wheel

By

There is something inherently romantic about looking back through old film photographs, with their ability to act as windows into our past and help us rediscover intimate moments. Re-capturing these moments is the mission of the Anonymous Project, founded by filmmaker Lee Shulman to collect and preserve colour slides from all around the world that look back at the last 70 years.

Since 2017, Shulman has built up her collection to include 800,000 individual slides. While the chemicals on colour film degrade over time and eventually fade completely, meaning that most slides do not survive beyond 50 years, the Anonymous Project seeks to preserve our Kodachrome memories and in the process create new ways of storytelling.

Most recently, the project has turned attention to vintage photographs of people and their cars in new book On the Road. Published by Hoxton Mini Press and compiled by Shulman, the photo book centres on an array of unknown subjects who capture the universal feeling of excitement about the open road.

Featuring found photos from the mid-century period, the colour slides show vintage cars, family road trips, unplanned pit stops and endless vistas across the world. Together, the collection of images captures our collective memory of car journeys – whether that involves the excitement of going on holiday with your family or owning your first car.

In the book’s introductory chapter, arts journalist Tom Seymour writes: “The Anonymous Project evokes these feelings and characters, old and new. They help us recall the happenstance meetings and fleeting friendships that occur of their own accord over the course of a long journey. And they help us remember our fellow travellers; those who have chosen the road as their home. Those who now chase the endless horizon, under great open skies.”

On the Road is published by Hoxton Mini Press; anonymous-project.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham