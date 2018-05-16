Photo London Satellite: our picks
From Juno Calypso’s whimsical self portraits to Lorenzo Vitturi’s poetic reflections on Nigeria’s globalisation, Art Director Gem Fletcher shares her top picks from the fringe events of Photo London 2018
Since its launch in 2015, Photo London has attracted an increasing number of satellite events. Together they create an opportunity to discover some of the most exciting emerging and newly established talent from around the world. From the many shows on view this week, here are some that stand out.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk