From Juno Calypso’s whimsical self portraits to Lorenzo Vitturi’s poetic reflections on Nigeria’s globalisation, Art Director Gem Fletcher shares her top picks from the fringe events of Photo London 2018

Since its launch in 2015, Photo London has attracted an increasing number of satellite events. Together they create an opportunity to discover some of the most exciting emerging and newly established talent from around the world. From the many shows on view this week, here are some that stand out.