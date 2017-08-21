Giles Revell’s Cartographic Colour project

The photographer’s latest exhibition and book takes a forensic approach to the flower bed in a graphic exploration of colour combinations in nature

By

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects and the best will appear in the Work section of the CR website

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily update of the biggest stories in creativity, as curated by the CR team, delivered direct to your inbox

More from CR

How to design an effective book cover

Contrary to popular belief, people will judge your book by its cover. So here are some tips from Yvonne Shiau, a staff writer for online publishing community Reedsy, on how to make your literary masterpiece stand out from the crowd.

Jobs

View more
IIASA_115x115

Graphic Designer

International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
Centaur_115x115

Integrated Designer

Centaur Media

Make the most of CR