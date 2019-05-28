Photographer Michelle Groskopf on the street as muse, bringing glamour into everyday life and finding her space in the boys club that is street photography

The first thing that strikes you about the work of street photographer Michelle Groskopf is its relentless energy. A stream of consciousness; bold, vibrant and exhilarating. It’s big without trying, yet refined in its simplicity. Her fascination with people and their vulnerabilities is lensed by love and joy, capturing the intimate energy of the street with an inclusive gaze.

The street is her muse, her playground, and her spiritual home. “The street taught me everything I ever wanted to learn about anything,” she says. “I’m getting to know myself, finding things I connect with. If that inspires others to see the world differently, then that’s the best.”