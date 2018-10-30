Photographers v Prostate Cancer: the Dance Project

An evening of film and live dance, plus an auction of great dance-inspired photography, will raise funds for Prostate Cancer research and awareness

Photographer and director Richard Dunkley, himself a prostate cancer survivor, has organised the evening, which will take place on Thursday November 1 at the Regent Street Cinema in London W1.

A photographic exhibition and auction will feature highly collectible dance themed work by some of the world’s leading photographers, including John Swannell, Gered Mankowitz, Clare Park, Julia Fullerton-Batten and Terry O’Neill.

For those unable to attend the event, bids can be made on the pictures online here.

Dunkley will screen his film Spanish Dancer, London Life at the event. The film follows Dancer and choreographer Maria Vega over three years as she moves to London to form a Flamenco/Contemporary Dance fusion company, while also working as a dedicated highly trained Cancer Carer in top London hospitals. A live performance from Maria Vega and members of her company will follow the screening.

Full details on the event and how to bid or donate here

Andrew Eccles: Alvin Ailey, Boxes

Stefano Azario: Water Babies