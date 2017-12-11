The Photography Annual 2017 is out now
It’s the Photography Annual, CR’s special issue dedicated to excellence in imagemaking, featuring Gucci, Richard Mosse, Victory Journal and all the winners of our photography awards
Our Photography Annual special issue showcases the finest photography of the year, with special awards for our photography brand, book, exhibition and magazine of the year as well as special recognition for the person who has made an outstanding contribution to photography, which this year goes to Tate’s Curator of Photography Simon Baker.
Our Photography Annual magazine of the year is Victory Journal for its outstanding use of imagery
For its eclectic and irreverent approach to fashion imagery, Gucci is our brand of the year
Richard Mosse’s Incoming show at the Barbican asked difficult questions about our attitudes to the refugee crisis, making it our exhibition of the year in photography
And Lauren Greenfield’s superb Generation Wealth is our photography book of the year
The Photography Annual also features our Zeitgeist section, sponsored by Eizo, in which we showcase five photographers who have captured our imagination this year
And Open Competition showcases over 60 pages of the year’s best images, as chosen by our judges, including Viviane Sassen’s fantastic Adidas campaign, shot for Lloyd&Co, which also graces our cover
In addition, this issue of CR features an interview with Stefania Cella, production designer on forthcoming feature film Downsizing
An interview with Michael Buffong, Artistic Director of the Talawa Theatre Company, whose production of Guys & Dolls has just opened in Manchester
And Tanya Livesey on the dangers of hubris for creative leaders