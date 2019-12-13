In this year’s Photography Annual, we’re celebrating image-making across personal, editorial, advertising, stock and student projects, along with six exciting photographers who enjoyed a breakthrough year

BUY THE ISSUE HERE

The end of the year is in sight, which means the Creative Review Photography Annual is here. To set the scene for the issue, Diane Smyth gives a detailed recollection of the photographers, exhibitions and key trends that touched the world of photography this year, as well as the ways in which politics, activism and social change shaped proceedings.

We then present the winners of our annual photography competition: David Ryle, Todd Antony, Tommy Kha, Catherine Hyland, Enda Bowe and Sophie Mayanne. Each photographer takes us through their winning project in a series of insightful interviews that shed light on the methods and motivations behind their work. The issue also features the projects that captured the judges’ attention in our Honourable Mentions category.

Alongside our main competition, we also select six photographers for our Zeitgeist award, which goes to those who we believe have had a breakthrough year – including Ronan McKenzie, who photographed this year’s cover. Each thoughtful profile delves into their creative practice, their ambitions and, of course, their outstanding photography.

A feast for both the eyes and mind, the issue also comes with plenty of insights, advice and opinion pieces from leading industry voices, who tackle everything from disaster to fame, fickle budgets to leaps of faith.

BUY THE ISSUE HERE