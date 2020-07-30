The 2020 edition of Creative Review’s leading photography awards scheme is ready to receive your entries. Deadline: August 21

Creative Review’s Photography Annual 2020 is open for entries. Now in its 14th year, the awards scheme seeks to celebrate great images, those who make them, and those who commission them. In this edition, we are looking for the very best images from a unique and seismic year.

There are six categories for creatives to submit their work in, including Personal, Editorial, Advertising & Marketing, Student & Grads, Stock Photography, and, for the first time this year, Fashion.

We have a bigger judging panel than ever this year, with work judged by a panel of 20 experts from the across the field of photography, including representatives from the New York Times, Getty Images, WeTransfer, New York magazine, Vogue Italia, Droga5, Mother, and more.

Last year’s winners included work by Catherine Hyland, David Ryle, Enda Bowe, Sophie Mayanne, Todd Antony and Tommy Kha. All of the 2019 winning work can be viewed here.

WHY ENTER

Be seen by over two million creatives worldwide

Have your work featured in the Photography Annual 2020, in both print and online, and through our social media network.

Be recognised as being at the forefront of creativity

Your chance to win one of the most widely respected photography awards in the creative industries.

See your work beautifully presented

Receive your own copy of the beautifully made print edition, and showcase your achievement to both new and existing clients.

The deadline for entries is August 21. For all information on entering see here