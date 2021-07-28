The Photography Annual 2021: Meet the Judges

We’ve invited over 15 judges from across the world of photography to judge this year’s Photography Annual. Read all about who will be seeing your work here

Creative Review’s Photography Annual celebrates great image making, from those taking the images as well as those commissioning them. 

Every year we welcome a panel of esteemed judges, all contributing their own unique skills, knowledge and talent within the creative industries, to help curate the best work for the Photography Annual.

In 2020 we introduced remote judging, where a wide selection of judges with a global perspective helped us shape a shortlist of work. We’re taking the same approach again and have asked over a dozen judges to cast their expert eye over this year’s entries.  

From the world of editorial is journalist Diane Smyth, creative director and editor-in-chief of Thiiird Magazine Rhona Ezuma, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin’s deputy art director Birthe Steinbeck, plus writer, photo director and CR columnist Gem Fletcher. 

On the advertising and marketing side we have photographer and director Sophie Ebrard, Scottish photographer Jane Stockdale, who has worked with the likes of Nike and Red Bull, and A Vibe Called Tech’s creative director Lewis Gilbert.

In education and curation is pathway leader at Central Saint Martins Adam Murray, along with Photoworks curator Raquel Villar-Pérez and Polly Irungu, multimedia journalist and founder of global community Black Women Photographers.

Providing a documentary and portrait outlook we have New York-based artist Mark Clennon, Memphis-born Tommy Kha who is known for his self-portraits, and award-winning portrait photographer Slater King.

Offering an agency perspective we also have the keen eyes of Sachini Imbuldeniya, founder and managing director of Studio PI, Nina Pus, who is a curator at Girls in Film Amsterdam and head of photography at production house and agency Czar Amsterdam, and Rebecca Swift, global head of creative insights at Getty Images.

The deadline for entries is August 20. All the winning and shortlisted work will be featured in the December/January issue of the Creative Review print magazine, as well as shared online and across our social channels. 

For more information and to view last year’s winning work visit: creativereview.co.uk/event/photography-annual-2021

